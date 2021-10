ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal announces the publication of third quarter 2021 Ebitda sell-side analyst consensus figures

29 October 2021, 17:30 CET

ArcelorMittal today announces the publication of its third quarter 2021 EBITDA sell-side analysts' consensus figures.

The consensus figures are based on analysts' estimates recorded on an external web-based tool provided and managed by an independent company, Vuma Financial Services Limited (trade name: Vuma Consensus).

To arrive at the consensus figures below, Vuma Consensus has aggregated the expectations of sell-side analysts who, to the best of our knowledge, cover ArcelorMittal on a continuous basis. This is currently a group of approximately 15-20 brokers.

The listed analysts follow ArcelorMittal on their own initiative and ArcelorMittal is not responsible for their views. ArcelorMittal is neither involved in the collection of the information nor in the compilation of the estimates.

EBITDA consensus estimates

Period Number of sell-side

analysts participation EBITDA consensus

average $ million 3Q 2021 18 $6,151

The sell-side analysts who cover ArcelorMittal and whose estimates are included in the Group consensus outlined above are the following: