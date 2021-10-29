DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on Connected Transactions - Acquisition of Equity Interests in the Target Companies



29.10.2021 / 17:42

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on Connected Transactions - Acquisition of Equity Interests in the Target Companies

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 29 October 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published a mandatory announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws in relation to the acquisition of Equity Interests in the Target Companies.

The Company and Haier Group entered into the Equity Transfer Agreements, pursuant to which, the Company agreed to acquire and Haier Group agreed to sell the equity interests in the Target Companies as per below:

- 10% in Haier (Dalian) Refrigerator Co. Ltd.;

- 3.94% in Qingdao Haier Special Freezer Co. Ltd.;

- 100% in Qingdao Haier Quality Testing Co. Ltd.

As at the date of this announcement, Haier Group holds, directly and indirectly, approximately 34% of the voting rights in the Company, therefore, Haier Group is the controlling shareholder and a Connected Person of the Company.

The announcement is fully available at:

https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2021/1029/2021102902550.pdf



IR Contact:

Haier Smart Home Hongkong

T: +852 2169 0000

Email: ir@haier.hk



Contact Press:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sven Pauly

Sara Pinto

sp@crossalliance.de

T: +49 (0) 89 1250903 35

29.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

