Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Kurschance? (Noch-)Geheimtipp: Letzter Tag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.10.2021 | 18:16
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Russian Direct Invest Fund (RDIF): Individuals vaccinated with Sputnik V in Argentina are now eligible to enter EU

Sputnik V has helped reduce infections with COVID by more than 30 times in Argentina

MOSCOW, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces that European Council has recommended adding Argentina to the list of countries for which travel restrictions, imposed as part of the fight with the pandemic, should be lifted.

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID is one of the main vaccines used during the vaccination campaign in Argentina, helping to reduce the number of daily COVID cases by more than 30 times during the last 5 months. Thus Sputnik has played a decisive role in protecting population of Argentina and helping the country to stay among the leaders in the fight against coronavirus. RDIF welcomes the decision of the European Council to recommend allowing the member states to open borders for visitors from Argentina. The decision confirms success of Argentina's vaccination campaign.

A number of other countries including Bahrain, Jordan, UAE and Chile (where Sputnik V has also been authorized) are also on the list of countries for which travel restrictions are recommended to be lifted by the European Council.

On October 28, 2021 Israeli authorities granted approval for entry of individuals vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine. The total amount of countries, which allow visitors vaccinated with Sputnik V, has reached 101 in total.

Countries opening their borders for those who have received the Sputnik V vaccine are demonstrating the will to help their tourism industry and businesses to recover more quickly, welcoming of the waves of tourists and laying the new foundations for economic recoveries.

Separating authorization of COVID vaccines from vaccination certificates is another important step to avoiding vaccine discrimination and supporting governments' efforts in safely re-opening borders for both locals and tourists.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.