The ASSEMBLY Show, The Largest Trade Show Dedicated Exclusively to Assembly Technology, Attracts Thousands of Engineers and Manufacturing Executives

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Thousands of manufacturing executives and buyers, facing a variety of new challenges from supply chain disruptions, and labor shortages to raw material cost increases took the opportunity to see the newest equipment, technology, and solutions at The 9th Annual ASSEMBLY Show, held earlier this week in Rosemont, IL. The trade show and conference, produced by BNP Media, publishers of ASSEMBLY Magazine, offered a dynamic educational program, vibrant exhibit hall offering hundreds of new products and several exciting networking events with the focus on the future of manufacturing. (Editor's Note - High Resolution Photos of the event are available here.)

"It was wonderful to bring the industry back together safely in person and receive very positive feedback from the exhibitors and attendees who truly appreciate the focus of this event exclusively on assembly manufacturing," said Bill DeYoe, Publisher, ASSEMBLY Magazine. "We look forward to welcoming back an even larger domestic and international audience to our assembly community next year when we return to Rosemont for our 10th anniversary event from October 25-27, 2022."

"It's been amazing to see all the innovative manufacturing technology on display at the Assembly Show this year and even more amazing to meet the minds behind it. We're excited by the amount of interest at the show in our projection-based LightGuide augmented reality technology. We're excited to come back next year even bigger and better!" said Paul Ryznar, Founder and CEO, LightGuide, Inc.

"What a great show, it was wonderful to be back in person and see so many colleagues," said Floyd Dickson, Vice President, Tutelar Technologies. "The Assembly Show delivered a high quality audience and the number of leads we generated were even larger than in previous years. The attendees really enjoyed what they saw."

Highlights of the event, included:

Manufacturing engineers and executives attended the 9 th Annual ASSEMBLY Show representing leading companies including 3M, Baxter Healthcare, Honda, Honeywell, John Deere, Kawasaki Motors, Kohler, Motorola, Northrop Grumman, Tesla, Yamaha, and hundreds of others.

The exhibit hall floor had 210 exhibitors, including Gold Sponsor PROMESS; Silver Sponsors ASG, SCHUNK, and Universal Robots; and Bronze Sponsors Bostik and Schmidt Technology, as well as dozens of charter exhibitors who have been part of the show since its inception in 2013. Over 70% of the 2021 show exhibitors renewed their booth space on-site for the 2022 Show scheduled for October 25-27, 2022 back at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.

Twenty finalists in the New Products Awards Program displayed their latest cutting-edge technology and equipment. Attendees voted during the event and during the Morning Mingle Breakfast on the show floor the following companies were announced the winners in each of five categories: Assembly Machines & System - The winner was LANCO Integration for their Automated Line Assembles Micron-Sized Parts. www.lancointegrated.com. Adhesives. Dispensing & Curing - The winner was Henkel for their Environmentally Friendly Pretreatment for Automotive Metals. www.henkel-adhesives.com. Fastening Tools - The winner was Wera Tools for their Self-Adjusting Ratcheting Wrenches. www.weratools.com. Robotics - The winner was Schunk for the Gripper Inspired by Geckos. www.schunk.com. Factory of the Future - The winner was Tulip for their Library of Configurable Apps for Frontline Operations. www.tulip.co.

Sudhanshu Gaur, Chief Architect for Smart Manufacturing at Hitachi Astemo, presented a thought provoking and engaging keynote address on how the industry is moving toward Industry 4.0 while dealing with the pain points pre- and post- pandemic. Prior to the keynote address GKN Automotive received the ASSEMBLY Magazine Plant of the Year Award for their two-year-long continuous improvement initiative in Newton, NC.

The event kicked off with three workshops that attracted hundreds of attendees. Industry experts led panel discussions on the Challenges and Opportunities in Electric Vehicle Assembly, New and Alternative Methods in Fastening and Joining, and Beyond the Basics of Robotics Assembly.

Editors from ASSEMBLY Magazine led dozens of attendees on six guided exhibit hall tours. Austin Weber, Senior Editor led the Autonomous & Electric Mobility and Industry 4.0 tours; John Sprovieri, Editor in Chief led the Robotics and Fastening Tools Tours; and Jim Camillo, Senior Editor led the Pressing & Riveting and Automated Assembly Tours.

A new feature was the Autonomous & Electric Mobility (AEM) display featuring Zimmer Group's gripper used to help build the Ford Mustang Mach-E. The display was presented by Autonomous and Electric Mobility, a supplement of ASSEMBLY which features news and products for mobility industry professionals focused on automated, connected, electrified, and share vehicle technologies.

Over a dozen exhibitors demonstrated their company's expertise related to the latest technological advances in assembly in the Learning Theaters in the Exhibit Hall. Subject matter experts shared their knowledge on such topics as automation in today's new normal, wireless error-proofing, the benefits of AGV, linear robot design considerations, cobots in assembly, robotic leak testing, motion control simplified and more.

Attendees and exhibitors enjoyed two networking receptions including the Opening Night Welcome Reception where local restaurants offered food and drink for The Taste of Rosemont Event. On Wednesday evening The ASSEMBLY Show attendees joined the Quality Show attendees to network in the Pub Night Reception sponsored by ASG.

During the Opening Night Reception high school students from FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Illinois Robotics programs demonstrated the robots they have built which use technology that is applicable for assembly manufacturing.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show. The trade show and conference are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

