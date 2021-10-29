The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases a New Interview with Ion Energy Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with Ion Energy discussing their latest news.

Couloir Capital updates the research coverage and target price on Ion Energy (TSXV:ION)

Couloir Capital Ltd. updates the research coverage and target price on Ion Energy Ltd. Ion Energy is Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, with licences spanning a combined landmass of over 100,000 hectares. Ali Haji, CEO and Director of Ion Energy sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the company's maiden drill program on its flagship Baavhai Uul lithium brine project.

