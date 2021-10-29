Anzeige
Freitag, 29.10.2021
WKN: A2ARHJ ISIN: AU000000HOT9 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MARKET HERALD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARKET HERALD LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
29.10.2021 | 21:32
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases a New Interview with Ion Energy Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with Ion Energy discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Couloir Capital updates the research coverage and target price on Ion Energy (TSXV:ION)

Couloir Capital Ltd. updates the research coverage and target price on Ion Energy Ltd. Ion Energy is Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, with licences spanning a combined landmass of over 100,000 hectares. Ali Haji, CEO and Director of Ion Energy sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the company's maiden drill program on its flagship Baavhai Uul lithium brine project.

For the full interview with Ali Haji and to learn more about Ion Energy, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

Contact Information:

The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670408/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-a-New-Interview-with-Ion-Energy-Discussing-Their-Latest-News

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
