VelorexTech: Velorex on Track for Q4 2021 Release of Cryptocurrency ATM, Software & Smart Debit Cards

Creators of $VEX Digital Currency Keeping to Promised Schedule to Ship Products that Will Help Merchants Accept Digital Currency

ATHENS, GREECE / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Finance and technology company Velorex, the company behind the $VEX digital currency, today announced that they are on track to release their Cryptocurrency ATM, Digital Banking Software, and Smart Debit Card. The Velorex Bankless ATMs are network enabled, one and two-way, standalone terminals that allow retailers to exchange a customizable selection of crypto currency with any fiat currency. Their revolutionary software is open-source and allows the easy exchange of crypto and fiat currencies to anyone using the Velorex Bankless ATM. The software can be hosted from a remote server, accessed worldwide, and interacts directly with global decentralized exchanges. Then comes the Velorex Smart Wallet, which is currently under development and the targeted time frame for it's release is Q4 2021 - Q1 2022. It will have many unique and innovative features which will be announced by the Velorex Team as it's development progresses. The last part of this integrated digital currency solution is their Smart Debit Card. This secure financial solution completes the system offered by the company by allowing users to pay for transactions using their $VEX cryptocurrency.

All three of these products tie together to offer an integrated solution to merchants and end users, enabling them to smoothly transition between crypto and government backed currencies. By tying the system together in a single network enabled solution, financial transactions are immediate and secure. No one must wait to get paid or convert their digital currency to real world money. In both the physical and virtual form, the Smart Debit Card gives users a unique sense of freedom, removing the need to check their digital wallet to complete transactions. In addition, anyone can own a Velorex Cryptocurrency ATM, and generate passive income from transaction fees.

Velorex COO Thanos Lampropoulos is excited about the company's impending product release, "Velorex continues to usher in a new era of cryptocurrency ATM's by releasing our Cryptocurrency ATM & Software, Smart Wallet, and Smart Debit Card. By keeping to the schedule laid out in our recent whitepaper, we are making it easier for bankless and underbanked people to get ownership of their financial life. Our decentralized system aims to ease the control banks have over people, allowing them to access their funds anytime."

ABOUT VELOREX

Velorex is the creator of the $VEX cryptocurrency, and a decentralized finance and technology company located in Europe. Launched in May 2021, $VEX is a fully decentralized BEP-20 token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The token is part of an experimental protocol and decentralized finance ecosystem. $VEX resides on supercharged block speeds and the cheapest transaction rates, is hyper-deflationary, and fitted with an auto-staking system that gainfully rewards investors. The company also provides hardware and software solutions to manage crypto and fiat currency. Their mission is to bring about greater literacy and adoption of cryptocurrency by creating fair, safe, and well-designed tools such as ATMs, debit cards, and smart wallets. The primary goal at Velorex is to empower the communities where they operate by providing tools and services that function as hubs for financial and social development. By design, the Velorex Distributed Bankless ATM Network (VDBAN), represents a paradigm shift in modern finance because it restores autonomy and access to individuals by connecting them to the independent flow of capital across blockchains. Velorex products and services connect people and help reestablish local economies destabilized by the unilateral movement and concentration of power and capital. It is their sole purpose to bring technology that is paired with anonymized, decentralized cryptocurrency management capabilities that favor local economies and the end user to all markets around the world. This of course is especially true for developing and emerging markets where the demand is immense, in economies that have been ruined by exploitation and greed. They believe that these new financial tools and services are needed to unshackle us and relieve us of unnecessary middlemen and the financial establishment's abdications.

Take a look at this video to see what the Velorex ATM look like!

