Freitag, 29.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Monster-News! Vicinity zieht 100 Elektro-LKW Auftrag an Land!
29.10.2021
JM Capital II Corp. Announces Director Resignation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / JM Capital II Corp. (TSXV:JCI.H) ("JM Capital"), a capital pool company (a "CPC"), announces the resignation of Michael Kraft for personal reasons from the board of directors. The board of directors would like to thank Mr. Kraft for his past service and contributions.

For further information, contact:

JM Capital II Corp.
Jay Freeman, President
Mobile: 416.457.1611
Email: jay@jjrcapital.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

SOURCE: JM Capital II Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670426/JM-Capital-II-Corp-Announces-Director-Resignation

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
