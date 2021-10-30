New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2021) - Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCQB: HMMR), soon to be Hammer Technology Holdings, announced operating and financial results for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021. "Hammer continues to evolve as a company," said Erik Levitt, Hammer's Principal Financial Officer, and CEO of the telecommunications business unit. "During the year the company completed its objectives in the telecommunications segment with the construction of its new wireless network in Huntsville, completing its rollout of its HammerCall conferencing application and substantially increasing the scope of its messaging network."

In the first quarter of the new fiscal year Hammer diversified its operations to include financial technology services. "HammerPay is a converged product offering that enables traditional banking institutions to partner with financial technology providers to offer financial services to a far greater, more inclusive audience than using traditional banking," said Michael Cothill, Hammer's Executive Chairman.

The company made substantial progress in simplifying its balance sheet. On balance sheet liabilities were reduced by $8.06 million due to settlements with several creditors of discontinued operations and a settlement of a $5.272 million with a related party at $3/share of HMMR common stock. "This transaction was indicative of the Board's belief in our company strategy," added Levitt.

Key results include:

Total revenues for the fiscal year from continuing operations increased 23.75% to $2,199,167, from $1,781,139 the prior fiscal year. This increase was primarily due to growth in the OTT, or "Over-the-Top" business practice, which includes SMS/texting.

EBITDA (non-GAAP) loss decreased by 72.72% from $-233,211 to $-63,619, with the majority of the EBITDA loss from the first two quarters during the period.

On balance sheet liabilities decreased by 76.91% from $10,482,774 to $2,420,318.

During the period the company successfully deployed its wireless network in Huntsville, AL, and that network is now operational.

The company completed the final phase of its rollout of the HammerCall conferencing and collaboration platform, and has signed contracts with white-label partners to utilize the platform.

About Hammer

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: HMMR) soon to be known as Hammer Technology Holdings, is a company investing in the future of technology. Hammer has broadened its strategy to focus on the rapidly evolving world of innovative technology and in an effort to keep pace, has restructured the group to allow for the creation of several related verticals. In addition to its "Everything Wireless" strategy which includes the deployment of high-speed fixed wireless service for residential and small business, Hammer seeks to enter into the Fintech industry which is rapidly becoming the mainstream technology powering today's telecommunication applications. For more information, contact Investor Relations at info@hmmrgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

