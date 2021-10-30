Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 30.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Monster-News! Vicinity zieht 100 Elektro-LKW Auftrag an Land!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.10.2021 | 01:34
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NIPA(National IT Industry Promotion): Opening of '2021 IoT KOREA ONLINE BUSINESS MEETING' by NIPA

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea's National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) announced that it would hold a '2021 IoT KOREA ONLINE BUSINESS MEETING' for 3 days from November 2 to 4, 2021 to support the overseas expansion and exchange of Korean IoT companies.

2021 IoT KOREA ONLINE BUSINESS MEETING

This event was prepared to connect excellent Korean IoT companies with international business partners as they are having difficulties in developing sales channels in the global markets due to COVID-19. In the event, the Korean companies will have a one-on-one remote meeting with local buyers in Europe and North America for pitching, exploration of new buyers who meet their needs, and so on.

The online business meetings will be participated in by 20 Korean IoT companies that have a competitive edge. They will introduce goods and services in areas related to COVID-19 response and AI/5G, including security, safety, location control, smart factory, and materials.

For more information on participating companies, see '2021 IoT KOREA ONLINE BUSINESS MEETING' on the website (http://www.iotkbiz.com/html/main.php).

Meanwhile, the NIPA is a quasi-governmental agency of Korea that implements a supportive project on information and communication businesses. As an agency specialized in ICT industry innovation, the NIPA is contributing to economic development and the increased quality of lives of Koreans by enhancing the competitiveness of the ICT industry in Korea and fostering its growth engines. For more information, see the website (https://www.nipa.kr/).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1672361/NIPA_IoT_Korea.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.