New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2021) - Mega Heads NFT announces a new a project with new community-driven collectables. Each Mega Head is a unique, non-fungible token (NFT) on the Ethereum Blockchain.

The fascinating mega heads NFT bringing revolutionary in the business world. With only a supply of 555 Mega Heads, you are ready to explore the world of the market.





Mega Heads NFT

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/101332_f3c1f9be34091a22_001full.jpg





With Mega Heads, services such as an online marketing consultancy, you are guided towards the right track; also, with marketing plans services, you will rule and survive for a long time into the targeted market. With the help of Mega Heads, you are ready to boom and jump your career to the next level.

However, Holding a Mega Head allows you to be a part of the Mega-Metaverse in the year 2022. Mega Heads will also be having a $10,000 Treasury after the public sale ends, which will be paid out in Ethereum.

Thus, leading the world to the market of value. Mega Heads owns an NFTworld that will soon be the headquarters for all who wish to boost their revenue. However, the benefit does not end here. Mega Heads will grant you rewards if you refer to others. The future of Mega Heads lies in the hands of Mega head holders who collectively decide the glorious path for its future.

With innovative ideas, adequate resources, and coordination, Mega Heads will bring every vertical of popular culture. Moreover, with the collection of 80% of the Mega Heads, the team will donate $5,000 to a non-profit organization that the Mega Heads community will decide. Thus giving significance to the holder of Mega Heads is enough to prove its popularity quickly. With the exclusive services, Mega Heads is ready to urge the market of NPA. Mega Heads is suitable for beginners with a knack for innovation and creativity, supporting the Ethereum network.

Media Contact:

Contact person: Anthony Robles iii

Website: https://megaheads.io

Email: Headsmega@gmail.com

Phone: 5053624347

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101332