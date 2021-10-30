Organized by the prestigious Galien Foundation and Business France, the Prix Galien Medstartup rewards the best Franco-American collaborations in the pharmaceutical sector.

ACTICOR BIOTECH received this award for its collaboration with Pr James Grotta at the Memorial Hermann Hospital, TX.

Acticor Biotech, a clinical stage biotechnology company working on treatment for the acute phase of thrombotic diseases, has been awarded the prix Galien Medstartup Award in the category "BEST COLLABORATION IN THE PHARMACEUTICAL OR BIOTECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY" for its collaboration with Pr James Grotta at the Memorial Hermann Hospital, TX.

This collaboration aims to prepare an international clinical trial ACTISAVE to evaluate the efficacy of glenzocimab in patients suffering from acute ischemic stroke. ACTISAVE (NCT05070260) will be an adaptive phase 2/3, multinational, randomized, double-blind, multicenter, placebo-controlled, parallel group, single dose, efficacy and safety study of glenzocimab used as an add-on to standard of care therapy for acute ischemic stroke.

"This joint recognition marks the milestones we have reached in our work on glenzocimab to treat the acute phase of ischemic stroke, and it highlights the importance of close collaboration between a sponsor and clinical expert," Commented Gilles Avenard, CEO of Acticor Biotech.

"The current medical need in the treatment of ischemic stroke requires collaborations with all parties to change the way we can treat patients. At the Memorial Hermann Hospital, we are looking to improve the time to needle of patients by developing the use of Mobile Stroke Unit, but also are hopeful of the new options that glenzocimab could bring in the treatment of acute phase of ischemic stroke," reacted James Grotta, professor of neurology and director of Stroke Research, Clinical Institute for Research and Innovation, Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center and the Director of the Mobile Stroke Unit Consortium.

This eighth edition of the Galien Medstartup Awards was chaired by Bernard Poussot, Director of Roche Holding and former Chairman CEO of Wyeth. This year again, the event featured a remarkable world-renowned panel, rewarding the most innovative projects in the healthcare industry.

About glenzocimab (ACT017), the Therapeutic Candidate

Acticor Biotech is developing glenzocimab (ACT017), a humanized monoclonal antibody fragment (Fab). This therapeutic candidate is directed against a novel target of major interest, platelet glycoprotein VI (GPVI), and inhibits its action. Evidence of the antithrombotic efficacy of glenzocimab and the safety of its inhibition of GPVI has been established both ex vivo and in vivo. This target is involved in growth of the thrombus but not in physiological hemostasis, which thus limits the bleeding risk associated with its inhibition.

About glenzocimab and Stroke

Glenzocimab is being currently assessed as an add-on to standard of care therapy for ischemic stroke. Acticor Biotech has recently announced the completion of patient enrolment in ACTIMIS (NCT03803007), a multinational, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single-parallel, escalating dose phase 1b/2a safety and efficacy study of glenzocimab. Acticor recently announced the recruitment of the first patient in France in ACTISAVE (NCT05070260). ACTISAVE is an adaptive phase 2/3, multinational, randomized, double-blind, multicenter, placebo-controlled, parallel group, single dose, efficacy and safety study of glenzocimab used as an add-on to standard of care therapy for acute ischemic stroke.

About Acticor Biotech

Acticor Biotech is a clinical stage biotechnology company, a spin-off of INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), dedicated to developing an innovative treatment for cardiovascular emergencies, including ischemic stroke. Acticor Biotech has been built on the expertise and research undertaken by its co-founders: Dr. Martine Jandrot-Perrus at INSERM Paris and Prof. Philippe Billiald at Paris-Sud University and Dr Gilles Avenard. Acticor Biotech is a partner in the BOOSTER consortium, dedicated to the management of, and novel treatments for, cerebrovascular accidents in emergency situations.

Acticor Biotech is supported by a panel of European and International investors: Karista, Go Capital, Newton Biocapital, CMS Ventures, Mirae Asset Capital, Anaxago, Primer Capital, Mediolanum farmaceutici Armesa Foundation.

For more information, go to: https://acticor-biotech.com/

