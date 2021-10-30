New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2021) - Bitrise Wallet is, without a doubt, one of the most powerful crypto wallets in the market today. The wallet, which is a product of Bitrise coin, a hyper-deflationary payment network token, has stormed the crypto market and challenges the Safemoon Wallet, Trust Wallet or Safemoon, which has for the longest time been considered the safest and most secure wallets.





Bitrise Wallet is a decentralized mobile wallet that enables its users to buy, store and swap Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum based tokens, such as Safemoon Coin, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. Therefore, users easily trade while on the go with this wallet.

Trust Wallet or Safemoon Wallet have dominated the crypto wallets market for the last few months, but they could soon be a second option for many. The coming of the Bitrise dApp wallet has challenged their viability with its incredible features.

With this wallet, users can trade BEP20/ERC20 tokens without Pancakeswap or Uniswap.

The wallet supports multiple blockchain platforms, making it possible to handle a range of tokens. Trust Wallet or Safemoon Wallet may not efficiently allow users to trade BEP20/ERC20 coins like Bitrise wallets. Users might be required to use other tools to trade such pairs, which means a lot of time is wasted.

The design of the Bitrise Wallet is to provide a simple, quick, safe crypto trading option with zero risk. This includes fast and cheap transactions that take less than 5 minutes. The wallet's throughput is higher, and users will no longer need to wait for long tens of minutes to complete a transaction.

Bitrise Wallet is offering an alternative to Trustwallet or Safemoon Wallets. The wallet charges zero fees for all P2P payments in local currency transactions. Therefore, users trading local currencies will use the platform for free, which translates to higher crypto trading profits.

As the crypto market gets more vibrant with coins such as Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Safemoon performing very well, hackers are becoming more vicious and smarter. That's why the safety and security features of the wallets matter.

Trust Wallet or Safemoon Wallets have been doing very well on safety and security, but Bitrise Wallet has taken safety and security features to a higher level. The wallet uses mnemonic phrases, passwords, and authentication, to secure users' tokens. These safety and security features are very difficult for hackers to crack. This is what makes it one of the safest wallets in the market today.

With Bitrise Wallet, users can now check prices, trends, and other trading parameters for all tokens of interest on the wallet's in-built chart feature. Users can surf real-time token charts without the need to visit website charts. This may not be the case with Trust Wallet and Safemoon Wallets.

The Bitrise Wallet also comes with an unmatched user interface in the market. It is not only attractive to the user but also super user-friendly. Users can easily locate the coins and combinations users want to trade. Users don't need a lot of training to run the wallet because everything has been simplified, including trading steps.

The wallet has a lot of incredible features that are superior to Trust Wallet and Safemoon. It is safer, secure and makes it easy for users to trade. The number of tokens that users can trade with Bitrise Wallet are also the biggest. These are just some of the reasons why it is a challenge to Trust Wallet and safemoon wallets.

The wallet is already running, with the Beta 2 version recently launched to upgrade the previous Beta 1 version.

Download Bitrise dApp Wallet at Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Just search Bitrise Wallet, and the app will pop up. Immediately users start trading; users will start earning BNB rewards.

