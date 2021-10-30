FMW Media Works Corp: New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2021 / FMW Media Works "New to The Street" to broadcast on Bloomberg Television 4 clients. Host Jane King starts the show with Artificial Intelligence Tech Solutions Inc. AITX is the parent company of RAD. Ceo Steve Reinharz goes into describing the robots and how they are saving companies money by the hour with their security surveillance capabilities.

Petvivo is next up with CEO John Lai discussing his recent uplist and strategic new hires that will be bringing the SPRYNG injections to veterinarians. The revolutionary product SPRYNG helps cushion bone on bone contact caused as dogs, cats, and horses develop osteoarthritis. The pain market in the U.S. for pets is over 4 Billion.

GlobeX Data with CEO Alain Ghiai the Privacy and Security Expert. Alain speaks with Jane about recent developments with SEKUR. The company has the only secure messaging system where the servers are located in Switzerland and not controlled by the "cloud act". The service is approximately $10 per month for the ultimate anonymity. As Alain Ghiai states "If it's free, then you're the product." Alain and his SEKUR Segment can be seen on New to The Street every Sunday on Newsmax 10-11 AM EST and weekly on Fox Business Network.

Innerscope Hearing with CEO Matthew Moore comes on talking about the companies hearing testing KIOSKS screening and their state of the art affordable hearing devices. Innerscope recently acquired iHear Medical and only days ago Hearing Assist, Walmart's Largest Hearing Aid Supplier.

Closing out the show Jane interviews Rego Payments with CEO Dan Aptor and Rick Lane Strategic Advisor. Rego a new bank serving the Gen Z teen market with their patented tech that parents love. The Mazoola app is all about protecting children's data.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX's RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.



GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery and document management. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products directly through its websites, through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.



About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (PETV):

PetVivo, Inc. (PETV) is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is an emerging biomedical device company focused on licensing and commercializing innovative medical devices for pets or pet therapeutics. PetVivo believes that it can leverage the investments in the human bio-materials and medical device industries to commercialize therapeutics to pets in a capital and time-efficient ways. PetVivo's strategy is to in-license proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for use in pets. A vital component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals. https://petvivo.com/.

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (RPMT):

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (RPMT) ("REGO") is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today's tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, MazoolaSM, allows parents and guardians to allow online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance. www.regopayments.com.

