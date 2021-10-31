New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2021) - Safemoon and Dogecoin are currently among the top trending coins in the crypto market today. Though their prices have been soaring by huge margins over the last few months, that has not stopped new coins from launching, as hundreds of new tokens are coming into the market every day.









Bitrise



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8372/101489_213c2283441f1888_001full.jpg

Bitrise Coin is one of the latest cryptocurrencies, having been around for slightly over 3 months. Launched on 28th July 2021, the coin is performing very well in the market. At the moment, the coin is attracting a massive number of new investors, including over 3000 Safemoon and Dogecoin community members.

The Bitrise coin has similar characteristics to most of the popular coins. In fact, most crypto specialists are referring to it as the next "Safemoon". It is for this reason, among others, that it is among the top trending tokens, with thousands of investors joining daily. The Bitrise token's innovative tokenomics is one of its attractive features.

It is a hyper-deflationary payment network token, but the burning of the token supply is what differentiates it from most coins. The token uses an automated Buyback process to eradicate the problem of token price manipulation. It is the first cryptocurrency to use an automated buyback approach, which has been a game-changer in DeFi projects.

To actualise buyback automation, Bitrise collects a 12% tax for any transaction and 5% of this fee is sent to the Buyback contract automatically to buy and burn tokens in the liquidity pool. The tokenomics also gives Bitrise coin holders 4% of the collected fee. The reward is automatically sent to investors' wallets in the form of BNB every 60 minutes. This simply provides an hourly basis of active income. The remaining 3% goes to marketing.

These tokenomics features attract Safemoon, Dogecoin and other communities' members to join the Bitrise coin. But there is more than this in this coin. The products that come with DeFi are crucial in token popularity.

Bitrise is offering incredible products that increase token utility. Bitrise Audit is one of the first products the team has released. The platform provides free audits to blockchains, smart contracts and has been a game-changer in audits.

The Bitrise Wallet, which was launched on 28th October 2021, also has been a game-changer in crypto wallet circles. The dApp wallet allows users to trade BEP20/ERC20 pairs without the need for Pancakeswap or Uniswap tools. Therefore, users can Safemoon, Dogecoin, and other coins, the kind of blockchain used notwithstanding.

With this wallet, users can trade local currencies directly (P2P) at a zero fee. The wallet is also more secure with private keys, mnemonic phrases, passwords, and authentication, making it difficult for unauthorised parties to access crypto assets. These wallet features are some of the reasons over 3000 Safemoon, Dogecoin and other community members are joining Bitrise coin.

Bitrise Exchange is another highly anticipated product that is increasing Bitrise token utility. The exchange will be decentralised and super safe with its 2FA/SMS security features. It allows users to trade a vast range of coins, including Safemoon, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and many others.

Both the wallet and the exchange are game-changers in DeFi. With the wallet getting rid of the Pancakeswap or Uniswap, the DeFi networks will be more efficient and easy to use, even for the newbies. More tokens will be available on the exchange than what the current market is offering.

With the upcoming Bitrise products and the staking process, Bitrise coin is expected to reach and pass the level of Safemoon and Dogecoin coins. The team is still in the mid-stages of developing this massive project. Therefore, the number of new members who will be joining the token will continue to increase.

Bitrise dApp Wallet is available at Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The Beta 2 version also is available for download.

Media Contact

Gert Sanem

Email: contact@bitrisetoken.com

Website: https://www.bitrisetoken.com

Telegram: https://t.me/bitrisetoken

PR - Cryptoshib.com

Email: info@cryptoshib.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101489