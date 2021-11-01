- (PLX AI) - FLSmidth, Rockwool and Vestas are Danish stocks with worst short-term potential, Handelsbanken says.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|42,080
|42,560
|31.10.
|42,020
|42,460
|29.10.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|06:34
|ALK-Abello, Jyske Bank, Netcompany Are Danish Stocks with Best Short-Term Potential, Handelsbanken Says
|(PLX AI) - FLSmidth, Rockwool and Vestas are Danish stocks with worst short-term potential, Handelsbanken says.
► Artikel lesen
|27.09.
|ALK-Abello Has More Room to Rise, Handelsbanken Says
|(PLX AI) - ALK-Abello has more room to rise after approximately 15% gain so far this year, analysts at Handelsbanken said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.• ALK-Abello is set for a significant...
► Artikel lesen
|16.08.
|ALK-Abello Board Member Lindmark Buys Shares for About DKK 600,000
|(PLX AI) - ALK-Abello board member Bertil Lindmark buys 201 shares at DKK 2,962 per share.
► Artikel lesen
|16.08.
|ALK Abello: Report on transactions with ALK-Abelló A/S B-shares and associated securities by managerial staff
|11.08.
|ALK-Abello Q2 Revenue DKK 868 Million vs. Estimate DKK 872 Million
|(PLX AI) - ALK-Abello outlook FY revenue growth 10-12%.• Outlook FY EBITDA DKK 450-500 million
► Artikel lesen
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|06:34
|ALK-Abello, Jyske Bank, Netcompany Are Danish Stocks with Best Short-Term Potential, Handelsbanken Says
|(PLX AI) - FLSmidth, Rockwool and Vestas are Danish stocks with worst short-term potential, Handelsbanken says.
► Artikel lesen
|25.10.
|Jyske Bank: Share repurchase programme
|21.10.
|Jyske Bank Raises Outlook After 9-Month Profit Around DKK 2.4 Billion
|(PLX AI) - Jyske Bank 9-month profit after tax DKK 2,400 million. • Outlook FY EPS DKK 40-41, up from DKK 34-38 previously• Outlook FY pretax profit DKK 3,800-3,900 million, up from DKK 3,300-3,700...
► Artikel lesen
|21.10.
|Jyske Bank: Upgrade of earnings expectations for 2021
|18.10.
|Jyske Bank: Share repurchase programme
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|06:34
|ALK-Abello, Jyske Bank, Netcompany Are Danish Stocks with Best Short-Term Potential, Handelsbanken Says
|(PLX AI) - FLSmidth, Rockwool and Vestas are Danish stocks with worst short-term potential, Handelsbanken says.
► Artikel lesen
|11.10.
|Netcompany Acquisition of Intrasoft Is Game Changer, Handelsbanken Says
|(PLX AI) - Netcompany's acquisition of Intrasoft is a game changer, which will accelerate the company's development, analysts at Handelsbanken said.• Netcompany said last week it would acquire Intrasoft...
► Artikel lesen
|09.10.
|Intracom sells Intrasoft to Danish firm Netcompany
|08.10.
|Netcompany Buys Intrasoft International for EUR 235 Million
|(PLX AI) - Netcompany to acquire Intrasoft International S.A. in a transaction value of EUR 235 million.• Closing of the transaction is expected to take place during Q4 2021 and is conditional upon...
► Artikel lesen
|08.10.
|Netcompany Group A/S: Netcompany - Netcompany to acquire Intrasoft International S.A.
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ALK-ABELLO A/S
|373,80
|+1,47 %
|JYSKE BANK A/S
|42,060
|-1,45 %
|NETCOMPANY GROUP A/S
|99,15
|+1,28 %