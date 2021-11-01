- (PLX AI) - DKSH buys a majority stake in a joint-venture with Chinese specialty chemicals distributor Right Base Chemicals.
- • RBC generates net sales of around CHF 25 million at sound profitability and return on capital, according to DKSH
- • DKSH will acquire a 70% stake in the joint-venture with RBC and the remaining 30% in five years
- • The joint-venture is expected to be immediately earnings-accretive
- • Closing of the transaction is expected for the fourth quarter of 2021
