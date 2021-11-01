IamFire Plc - Total Voting Rights

IAMFIRE PLC

(the "Company")

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

1 November 2021

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 47,014,017 ordinary shares of £0.0025 each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

The above figure of 47,014,017 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

