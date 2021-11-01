Anzeige
Montag, 01.11.2021
Jetzt können Krypto-Investoren auch in das lukrative Uniswap-Protokoll investieren!
01.11.2021
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

London, October 31

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

1 November 2021

Holdings in Company

Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed on 27 October 2021 that Steve Coomber's shareholding in the Company is 3,428,772 ordinary shares of €0.00025 ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company, equivalent to approximately 5.00% of the current issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Karelian Diamond Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman

Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)		Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
First Equity Limited (Broker)Tel: +44-20-7330-1883
Jason Robertson
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the website at:www.kareliandiamondresources.com

