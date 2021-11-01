H2X, a hydrogen vehicle manufacturer, has announced a deal with Gippsland Circular Economy Precinct in Australia to make a range of hydrogen-focused products. The move comes less than a week after Pure Hydrogen bought a significant stake in H2X Global.From pv magazine Australia The coal-rich region of Gippsland in the Australian state of Victoria is trying to establish itself as a hydrogen center, with fuel cell-focused startup H2X announcing plans last week to produce hydrogen fuel cells, electrolyzers, hydrogen-powered vehicles, and generators with Gippsland Circular Economy Precinct (GCEP). ...

