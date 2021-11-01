Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 44/2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-11-01 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.10.2021 - PATA Saldus SMA1R Takeover offer RIG 16.11.2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2021 - VIRSIAIPO Public offering RIG 05.11.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.10.2021 - INVL Technology INC1LOS1 Buyback VLN 10.11.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.10.2021 - Pieno žvaigždes PZV1LPS1 Public offering VLN 16.11.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2021 - Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Extraordinary TLN 04.11.2021 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.10.2021 - DelfinGroup DGR Interim report, 9 RIG 05.11.2021 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.01.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2021 Trading holiday VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2021 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 09.11.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.11.2021 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN 05.11.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.11.2021 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Coupon payment date RIG LVGB005023A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.11.2021 Trading holiday VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.11.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N028B LTGNB0N028B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.11.2021 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.11.2021 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.11.2021 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.11.2021 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.11.2021 Linas Agro Group LNA1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.11.2021 Baltic Mill BMLB045021FB Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.11.2021 Nordecon NCN1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.11.2021 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.11.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Interim report, 9 TLN Horizon Capital NHC months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.11.2021 Enefit Green EGR1T Interim report, 9 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.11.2021 LITGRID LGD1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.11.2021 Amber Grid AMG1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.11.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment date VLN LTGB021024A For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
