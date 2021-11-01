Immunicum AB: Immunicum to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry and Investor Events in November

Press Release

01 November 2021

Immunicum to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry and Investor Events in November

Immunicum AB (publ) today announced that it will participate and deliver multiple presentations at the following upcoming scientific, industry and investor conferences in the period until 30 November.





• Festival of Biologics, Basel, 9 - 11 November 2021

Erik Manting, Chief Executive Officer, will be giving a presentation on 10 November entitled "Using allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop novel cancer immunotherapies" and chair a session on Combination Therapies.





• Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting, Washington, DC & Virtual, 10 - 14 November 2021

Satwinder Kaur Singh, Director of Research, will present additional data related to the company's relapse vaccine DCP-001 mechanism of action.





• Redeye Digital Life Science Day 2021, 11 November 2021

Erik Manting, Chief Executive Officer, will participate.





• Meet & Greet Investor Event, Stockholm, 15 November 2021

Immunicum will host a shareholder and investor event providing the opportunity to meet in person with Erik Manting, Chief Executive Officer, and other members of the management team.

• Cellular Immunotherapies for Solid Tumors Virtual Summit, 16 - 18 November 2021

Alex Karlsson-Parra, Chief Scientific Officer, will give an oral presentation about Immunicum's immune primer ilixadencel and its potential in cancer therapy.





• Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, London, 16 - 17 November 2021

Erik Manting, Chief Executive Officer, will participate.

• HollandBIO Biotech Wednesday, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 24 November 2021

Erik Manting, Chief Executive Officer at Immunicum, will be one of the speakers in the program titled "Next frontiers in cancer vaccines - Valorization of scientific excellence".

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:



Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Kristina Windrup Olander

Spikinc AB

Telephone: +46 8 732 8400

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

MEDIA RELATIONS



Eva Mulder & Sophia Hergenhan

Trophic Communications

Telephone: +49 89 2388 7731

E-mail: immu@trophic.eu

About Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum is a biopharmaceutical company focused on hard-to-treat established tumors and the prevention of cancer recurrence, two key challenges in oncology. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for solid and blood-borne tumors. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.immunicum.com

