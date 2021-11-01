AM Best will exhibit and hold bilateral meetings at the European Captive Forum, being held 9-10 November, in LuxExpo The Box, Luxembourg.

Riccardo Ciccozzi, director, market development Europe, together with Mathilde Jakobsen, director, analytics and Roisin Gallagher, associate director, market development, will be available throughout the event to conduct meetings and answer questions on the credit rating process. AM Best will exhibit at Stand E2.

AM Best is the leading credit rating organisation dedicated to serving the global insurance industry, including the alternative risk-transfer market. Best's Credit Ratings are a means of assessing the financial strength and creditworthiness of captives, risk-retention groups, self-insurance pools and trusts, large-capacity facilities, protected cell companies and specialized reinsurers. Learn more about Best's Credit Ratings and read AM Best's criteria reports on the ratings of captives and all insurance companies at http://www.ambest.com/ratings.

To schedule a meeting with AM Best at the European Captive Forum, please contact Roisin Gallagher at roisin.gallagher@ambest.com or Riccardo Ciccozzi at riccardo.ciccozzi@ambest.com.

For more information about the European Captive Forum, visit https://www.europeancaptiveforum.com/home.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Contacts:

Joanne Ballard

Executive Assistant

+44 20 7626 0302

joanne.ballard@ambest.com