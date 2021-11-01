- (PLX AI) - Maersk enjoys persistent upward momentum in freight rates, analysts at DNB said, upgrading the stock to hold from sell.
- • Transportation markets remain strong, fueling the potential for next year, DNB said
- • Tomorrow's report, although partially pre-announced, may still contain potential adjustments to this year's guidance, DNB said, estimating a full-year EBITDA above the current Maersk guidance
- • Price target raised to DKK 19,400 from DKK 15,900
DNB BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de