Montag, 01.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2AJ0H ISIN: AU000000FTT2 Ticker-Symbol: 1TT 
Berlin
01.11.21
09:18 Uhr
0,008 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
DOMINION MINERALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOMINION MINERALS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
BANCORPSOUTH BANK
BANCORPSOUTH BANK Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANCORPSOUTH BANK24,800-2,36 %
CELLNEX TELECOM SA53,18-0,11 %
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC95,40+0,27 %
DOMINION MINERALS LIMITED0,0080,00 %
ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC6,300+0,80 %
EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC57,00+5,56 %
VEREIT INC44,445-0,16 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.