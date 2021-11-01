The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 01.11.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 01.11.2021Aktien1 SE0016829709 Synsam AB2 JE00BLB56359 Babylon Holdings Ltd.3 BE0974334667 AudioValley S.A.4 FR0004023208 BASSAC S.A.5 FR0010501692 Generix Group6 FR0000060071 Samse S.A.7 GB00BP37WF17 Pantheon International PLCAnleihen1 XS2402178300 CK Hutchison Europe Finance [21] Ltd.2 US279158AP43 Ecopetrol S.A.3 DE000A3KXRD1 Aero Gates Properties S.A.4 XS2402178565 CK Hutchison Europe Finance [21] Ltd.5 US91282CDD02 United States of America6 US14040HCH66 Capital One Financial Corp.7 DE000NLB3UL6 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-8 SE0016844526 Vestum AB9 US49456BAU52 Kinder Morgan Inc.10 US91159HJB78 U.S. Bancorp11 CH1142231708 UBS Group AG12 US279158AQ26 Ecopetrol S.A.13 XS2403391886 Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI S.A.14 XS2400040460 Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A.15 US91282CDE84 United States of America16 FR0014006CS9 Bouygues S.A.17 ES0000012J15 Spanien, Königreich