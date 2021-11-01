- (PLX AI) - Pandora shares fell 3% despite better than expected revenue and a guidance upgrade.
- • Outlook FY organic growth raised to 18-20%, up from 16-18% previously, and outlook FY EBIT margin raised to 24-24.5%, up from 23-24% previously
- • However, consensus was already at 24.6% for the year
- • Pandora beat estimates on Q3 revenue and EBIT margin, but analysts expected a bigger sell-out growth in the quarter
- • Q3 sell-out growth was 5%, while consensus was 14%, according to a poll conducted by the company
- • The share is underperforming today after a recent good run, disappointing margin guidance and below-expectations sell-out growth, SEB said
