Montag, 01.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Ausbruch nach News! Neuer Star am EV-Himmel beginnt zu leuchten!
WKN: 5139 ISIN: EE3100101031  
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
01.11.2021
Nasdaq Tallinn: Observation status applied to PRFoods securities

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-11-01 09:36 CET --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on November 1, 2021 to apply observation status to AS
PRFoods securities (PRF1T, ISIN kood: EE3100101031, PRFB062525A, ISIN kood:
EE3300001577) based on the section 3.5.4.4.of chapter Supervision of the rules
and regulations. 

Observation status will be applied because PRFoods has not published its
audited annual report for 2020/2021 within 4 months from the end of the
reporting period. 

The purpose of applying the observation status is to raise the market
participants' attention. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
