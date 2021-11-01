Nasdaq Tallinn: Observation status applied to PRFoods securities

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-11-01 09:36 CET -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on November 1, 2021 to apply observation status to AS PRFoods securities (PRF1T, ISIN kood: EE3100101031, PRFB062525A, ISIN kood: EE3300001577) based on the section 3.5.4.4.of chapter Supervision of the rules and regulations. Observation status will be applied because PRFoods has not published its audited annual report for 2020/2021 within 4 months from the end of the reporting period. The purpose of applying the observation status is to raise the market participants' attention. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.