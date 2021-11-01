GoWithFlow Teams Up with EV Enthusiast Charley Boorman for Master Class at Web Summit 2021

- Flow executives lead panel to discuss pros, cons and the future of electric fleets

- "The EV Transition: The Answers You Need" set for 4th November

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WebSummit - GoWithFlow, a pioneer in delivering technology that helps organisations transition to electric vehicles, will be joined by actor/presenter and EV enthusiast Charley Boorman in a primetime master class at this year's Web Summit to discuss practical applications of electric and hybrid vehicles and the challenges with charging.

Alongside organisations such as the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, GoWithFlow is committed to helping companies and communities transition away from fossil fuel-based vehicles. Flow's technology helps organisations plan for, manage and optimise the integration of electric and hybrid vehicles into their fleet, and then create and manage the charging infrastructure that's paramount to its successful operation.

At Web Summit, 1-5 November, Charley Boorman will join Flow to discuss practical applications of EVs and the challenges with charging, drawing on his experiences with actor Ewan McGregor on Long Way Up for Apple+ TV. Boorman and McGregor rode two prototype electric Harley Davidson motorcycles the length of South America, igniting a passion around EVs and the need for more sustainable transportation - a passion shared by the Flow team.

In the Master Class "The EV Transition: The Answers You Need," scheduled for Thursday, 4th November, from 12:00-13:30 GMT, Flow CEO Jane Hoffer and Boorman will host a Q&A on the challenges with fleet transition to electric. Flow CTO and founder André Dias, and Head of Marketing Tomas Edwards, will review successful fleet-scale applications that illustrate some business-focused problems that arise when governments and companies begin to steer their workers away from internal-combustion engines and demonstrate visually how IoT devices, cloud technology and GoWithFlow's unique experience can help solve them.

"Sustainable mobility is not the future - it's here - and companies and governments must prepare for the real-world implications on their people," said Edwards. "Working with EV thought leaders like Charley Boorman, Flow is talking about applications of fleet transition, and importantly, the impact that shift is having on how employees use and power their EVs at home and at work."

Companies that rely on Flow's Sustainable Mobility Management technology platform to manage electric fleets and the charging infrastructure to support them have saved an average of £190 per year per vehicle in operational costs. Additionally, these organisations reduced vehicle fuel costs by 40 percent or more when they switched to electricity vs. fossil fuels, and they have eliminated as much as 5,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions for every vehicle they transition to electric.

Click here for more information about Web Summit and the Flow Master Class.

About GoWithFlow

Named Portugal's top cleantech startup in 2020, GoWithFlow and its Sustainable Mobility Management (SMM) platform help enterprises manage the transition of their fleet to low- or no-emission vehicles while reducing overall fleet and energy costs. Flow's SMM provides an integrated view of vehicle and energy data, enabling fleet and facilities managers to plan and operate a network of combustion and electric vehicles along with managing fuel and electricity consumption. Flow's majority shareholder is Galp, one of Europe's energy companies leading the transition into renewable energy and sustainable fuels. For more information, visit https://gowithflow.io.

PR Contact:

Paula Elliott

Managing Director

C8 Consulting Ltd

paula@c8consulting.co.uk

M +44 (0) 7894 339645