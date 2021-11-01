Through the inventory, an international group of researchers was able to identify 68,661 PV facilities, totaling 423 GW across 31 countries. According to the scientists, the online database provides insight into global trends for PV siting decisions, as well as into the gap between facility-level final investment decisions, construction start dates, construction completion dates and facility operations.A group of researchers led by the University of Oxford has combined the use of remote sensing imagery with machine learning and a large cloud computation infrastructure to build a global inventory ...

