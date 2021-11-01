The "European Cycling Market: Size, Trends Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in depth analysis of the European Cycling market by value, by product type, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the cycling market, including the following regions: Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the cycling market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall cycling market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The European cycling market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The manufacturers of cycling and e-bikes produce different types of products to cater to the needs of various sectors. The key players of the European Cycling market are Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Accell Group NV, and Trek Bicycle Corporation are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Cycle: An Introduction

2.2 Cycling Business Distribution

2.3 History of Cycle: Timeline

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 European Cycling Market: An Analysis

3.2 European Cycling Market: Type Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 COVID Impact on European Traditional Bikes Market

5.2 COVID Impact on European E-Bike Market

5.3 COVID Impact on European Public Transportation

5.4 COVID Impact on European Economy

5.5 COVID Impact on European Cycling Funds

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Raising Health Conscious Population in Europe

6.1.2 Rising Concern over CO2 Emission

6.1.3 Increasing Traffic Congestion

6.1.4 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.5 Volatile Fuel Prices

6.1.6 Growing Tourism in Europe

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1. Volatile Pricing of Aluminum

6.2.2 High Maintenance Cost

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Surging Demand for Renewable Consumption

6.3.2 Falling Down Of Lithium-ion-Battery Prices

6.3.3 Use of Bamboo E-Bike Frame

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 European Cycling and Electric Bike Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 European Cycling and Electric Bike Online Market Players Comparison

8. Company Profiles

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

Accell Group NV

Trek Bicycle Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s3jnlz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211101005422/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900