Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Membership change on Nasdaq Helsinki: UBS Europe SE

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of UBS Europe SE (Member ID UBS). UBS Europe SE will change Clearing Member Identity in the Finnish CSD system (Euroclear Finland). The new identity ESSEFIHXXX will be valid from trade date November 4, 2021. November 8, 2021 will be the first settlement date for ESSEFIHXXX in the Euroclear Finland's Infinity system. Member: UBS Europe SE INET memberID: UBS Clearing and settlement ID: ESSEFIHXXX Valid from date in Finnish CSD system: November 4, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 8 405 6000 Nasdaq Helsinki Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1023835