

All-New Outlander

TOKYO, Nov 1, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has announced start of sales for the all-new Outlander crossover SUV in Australia, with the planned arrival of the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) variants scheduled for first half of 2022.The all-new Outlander is MMC's new flagship model developed under the product concept "I-Fu-Do-Do", which means authentic and majestic in Japanese. The new model boasts a robust and powerful styling with the next generation Dynamic Shield front face and 20-inch wheels(1), and a refined high-quality interior complimented by third-row seating. Further, safe and secure road performance is enhanced with a newly developed platform, an upgraded electronically-controlled 4WD and S-AWC (Super-All Wheel Control) system."The all-new Outlander offers reliable road performance as well as comfortability inside the cabin so that everyone can enjoy driving with peace of mind, regardless of weather or road conditions," said Yoichiro Yatabe, executive vice president of MMC. "In North America, the new Outlander has been in high demand since the start of sales earlier this year, and has received excellent reviews such as the Wards 10 Best Interiors(2) for 2021, a first for MMC. Through this new flagship, we would like to strengthen our market presence also in Australia and New Zealand, which are MMC's core markets."The Outlander is Mitsubishi Motors' global strategic model. The fully remodeled version was introduced in North America in April 2021, and subsequently in other markets such as Israel and New Zealand. The global cumulative sales volume of the new model is approximately 23,000 units as of September 2021.(1) Equipped on certain trim levels.(2) Chosen by WardsAuto. Winners are selected from among all-new or significantly improved interiors across all segments that are newly available in the U.S.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211), MMC--a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan--, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has more than 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, mainland China, the Philippines, Viet Nam and Russia. MMC has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, MMC has been a leader in electrification--launched the i-MiEV--the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV--the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. MMC announced a three-year business plan in July 2020 to introduce more competitive and cutting-edge models, including the Eclipse Cross PHEV (PHEV model), the all-new Outlander and the all-new Triton/L200.For more information on MMC, please visit the company's website athttps://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.