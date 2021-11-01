Charles River Development (CRD), a State Street Company, has appointed Caroline O'Shaughnessy as Head of EMEA, where she will be responsible for all business oversight within the region and collaboration with State Street Alpha?, State Street's global front to back-office platform. Charles River, provider of the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS), was acquired by State Street in 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211101005453/en/

As Head of EMEA for Charles River, Caroline O'Shaughnessy will be responsible for all business oversight within the region and collaboration with State Street Alpha?, State Street's global front to back-office platform. (Photo: Business Wire)

Caroline joins CRD from The London Stock Exchange Group where she was Chief Client Officer and Global Head of Sales and Marketing of its Information Services Division, and Group Head of its Global Strategic Account Programme. Caroline has over 25 years' experience in high revenue growth businesses including senior global commercial roles with DTCC (Depository Trust Clearing Co), Thomson Reuters and Interactive Data.

"We are excited to have Caroline lead our Charles River team in EMEA," said Spiros Giannaros, president and chief executive officer of Charles River. "Caroline's energy and experience will bring our European organization to the next level and enable us to continue the growth we are seeing as State Street AlphaSM enables our customers to develop innovative investment strategies, make better informed investment decisions and streamline business operations."

Caroline O'Shaughnessy, senior vice president and head of EMEA at Charles River, said: "I am delighted to be joining CRD at a time of extraordinary demand and growth and am excited about working closely with our Charles River and State Street Alpha? customers in EMEA to continue the honest and open partnership model that has brought our success to date. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to build on its strong growth in EMEA."

Caroline holds a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences from the University of Birmingham.

About Charles River, A State Street Company

Investment and wealth managers, asset owners and insurers in 30+ countries rely on Charles River's front and middle office investment management platform to manage US$35+ Trillion in assets. Charles River technology powers State Street Alpha?, a complete front-to-back solution for risk analytics, portfolio construction, trading, compliance, post-trade, middle- and back-office services and data management. The Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) is designed to automate and simplify the investment process. Our partner ecosystem enables clients to seamlessly access external liquidity, analytics, data and application providers to meet the demands of their product and asset class mix. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we serve clients globally with more than 1,000 employees in 11 regional offices. To learn more visit www.crd.com.

(As of Q3 2021)

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $42.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.9 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of June 30, 2021 includes approximately $64 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

©2021 State Street Corporation All Rights Reserved

State Street Corporation, One Lincoln St, Boston MA 02111

Charles River Development A State Street Company is a wholly owned business of State Street Corporation (incorporated in Massachusetts).

This document and information herein (together, the "Content") is subject to change without notice based on market and other conditions and may not reflect the views of State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries and affiliates ("State Street"). The Content is provided only for general informational, illustrative, and/or marketing purposes, or in connection with exploratory conversations; it does not take into account any client or prospects particular investment or other financial objectives or strategies, nor any client's legal, regulatory, tax or accounting status, nor does it purport to be comprehensive or intended to replace the exercise of a client or prospects own careful independent review regarding any corresponding investment or other financial decision. The Content does not constitute investment research or legal, regulatory, investment, tax or accounting advice and is not an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities or any other product, nor is it intended to constitute any binding contractual arrangement or commitment by State Street of any kind. The Content provided was prepared and obtained from sources believed to be reliable at the time of preparation, however it is provided "as-is" and State Street makes no guarantee, representation, or warranty of any kind including, without limitation, as to its accuracy, suitability, timeliness, merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, non-infringement of third-party rights, or otherwise. State Street disclaims all liability, whether arising in contract, tort or otherwise, for any claims, losses, liabilities, damages (including direct, indirect, special or consequential), expenses or costs arising from or connected with the Content. The Content is not intended for retail clients or for distribution to, and may not be relied upon by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to applicable law or regulation. The Content provided may contain certain statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements; any such statements or forecasted information are not guarantees or reliable indicators for future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those depicted or projected. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No permission is granted to reprint, sell, copy, distribute, or modify the Content in any form or by any means without the prior written consent of State Street.

The offer or sale of any of these products and services in your jurisdiction is subject to the receipt by State Street of such internal and external approvals as it deems necessary in its sole discretion. Please contact your sales representative for further information.

State Street may from time to time, as principal or agent, for its own account or for those of its clients, have positions in and/or actively trade in financial instruments or other products identical to or economically related to those discussed in this communication. State Street may have a commercial relationship with issuers of financial instruments or other products discussed in this communication.

©2021 STATE STREET CORPORATION

3887480.1.1.GBL.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211101005453/en/

Contacts:

Media

Mary Masi-Phelps

marymasiphelps@crd.com

781-789-5029