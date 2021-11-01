NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for trading, cryptocurrencies and payments NAGA.com, announces the publication of the half-year report 2021. NAGA reports for the first six months of the year revenues of around EUR 23 million with a total output of EUR 24.5 million and an EBITDA of around EUR 3 million.

"This was the strongest half year result in our company's history. A very strong YoY growth in revenues, users and transactions. Despite more than 90% in revenue growth and increased marketing activities, we were able to deliver a positive EBITDA result, which we were very satisfied with.", comments Benjamin Bilski, CEO of NAGA Group AG.

The company also reports that the preliminary EBITDA for the third quarter has improved from previously reported EUR 4.5 million to EUR 5.7 million. NAGA therefore has a preliminary EBITDA of around EUR 8.6 million for the first nine months of 2021.

Bilski adds: "If you look at the quarterly EBITDA development it is quite visible how we accelerate marketing periodically and then amortize it. The third quarter was the result of good work in the first six months and shows the potential of our business model. We are looking forward to 2022 and haven taken measures to even further accelerate growth in the upcoming months and years."

About NAGA

NAGA is an innovative ?ntech company that has developed a socially enhanced ?nancial system that creates a uni?ed and seamless experience across personal ?nance and investing. Its proprietary platform offers a range of products ranging from trading, investing, and cryptocurrencies to a physical Mastercard and social investing features such as a Feed, a Messenger and Auto-Copy. NAGA is a synergistic all-in-one solution that's accessible and inclusive, and that provides a better way to trade, invest, connect, earn, acquire and pay, across both ?at and crypto.

