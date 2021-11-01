The Japanese manufacturer decided to close its CIS module production in October and has now launched its first 250 W monocrystalline product for the residential market.Japanese copper/indium/selenium (CIS) thin-film PV module manufacturer Solar Frontier, a unit of Japanese energy company Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd, has unveiled its first monocrystalline solar module just weeks after announcing its intent to stop CIS production at its Kunitomi factory in the middle of last month. "We have decided to close the production of CIS solar cell modules by the end of June 2022," the company said in a statement ...

