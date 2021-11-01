The city state is aiming to install panels on more than 1,200 public housing blocks of flats under the fourth phase of its national rooftop solar initiative.Singaporean solar developer Sunseap says it has secured an SG$85.8 million (US$63.6 million) green loan from two domestic banks for a PV rooftop program the company described as the "largest green energy project in Singapore to date." The fourth phase of the government tendered SolarNova plan will involve the installation of solar panels on more than 1,200 public housing blocks and 49 government sites, Sunseap announced this morning. The developer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...