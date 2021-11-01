Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Ausbruch nach News! Neuer Star am EV-Himmel beginnt zu leuchten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
01.11.2021 | 12:17
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Exchange notice regarding SPENN Technology A/S - change of identity and approval of continued admission to trading etc.

SPENN Technology A/S (the company) has as a result of the transaction with
Blockbonds AS undergone significant changes in the company's activity and
identity, cf. Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook, rule 2.6. Trading in
the company's share was suspended on 8 June 2021. 

Nasdaq Copenhagen has approved the company's continued admission to trading and
the trading in the company's shares will resume with effect per 4 November
2021. 

The approval of the company's continued admission to trading in the company's
shares entails changes, including admission to trading of new shares and a
change in the ICB classification. The changes will also take effect per 4
November 2021. 



Admission to trading of new shares

New shares in the company will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 4 November 2021. The new shares are issued due to
the transaction between the company and Blockbonds AS. 



Name:              SPENN Technology 
---------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0060827269   
---------------------------------------------------
Short name:           SPENN       
---------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 10,061,034 stk.  
---------------------------------------------------
Change:             2,380,819,815 stk.
---------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  2,390,880,849 stk.
---------------------------------------------------
Share swap price1:        0.55 kr.     
---------------------------------------------------
Face value:           0.10 kr.     
---------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          145941      
---------------------------------------------------

 1. Cf. the announcement disclosed by the company on 23 February 2021.



Current ICB classification

Industry Code    30 Financials     
-------------------------------------------
Supersector code 3020 Financials Services
-------------------------------------------



ICB classification (as per 4 November 2021)

Industry Code    10 Technology
----------------------------------
Supersector code 1010 Technology
----------------------------------







_______________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule or Christian Olsen,
Surveillance, 

tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1023826
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.