First North Denmark: Exchange notice regarding SPENN Technology A/S - change of identity and approval of continued admission to trading etc.

SPENN Technology A/S (the company) has as a result of the transaction with Blockbonds AS undergone significant changes in the company's activity and identity, cf. Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook, rule 2.6. Trading in the company's share was suspended on 8 June 2021. Nasdaq Copenhagen has approved the company's continued admission to trading and the trading in the company's shares will resume with effect per 4 November 2021. The approval of the company's continued admission to trading in the company's shares entails changes, including admission to trading of new shares and a change in the ICB classification. The changes will also take effect per 4 November 2021. Admission to trading of new shares New shares in the company will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 4 November 2021. The new shares are issued due to the transaction between the company and Blockbonds AS. Name: SPENN Technology --------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060827269 --------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPENN --------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 10,061,034 stk. --------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,380,819,815 stk. --------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 2,390,880,849 stk. --------------------------------------------------- Share swap price1: 0.55 kr. --------------------------------------------------- Face value: 0.10 kr. --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 145941 --------------------------------------------------- 1. Cf. the announcement disclosed by the company on 23 February 2021. Current ICB classification Industry Code 30 Financials ------------------------------------------- Supersector code 3020 Financials Services ------------------------------------------- ICB classification (as per 4 November 2021) Industry Code 10 Technology ---------------------------------- Supersector code 1010 Technology ---------------------------------- _______________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule or Christian Olsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1023826