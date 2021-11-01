Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.: Pond Technologies Collaborates with Malone Group on International Project Development

Malone Group to Provide Full-Service Support to Pond Projects

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond") (TSX.V:POND)(OTCQB:PNDHF)(FSE:4OO), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of protein shortages and climate change, announces it has agreed to a non-exclusive collaboration arrangement with project delivery firm Malone Group. Headquartered in Ireland, with offices in the UK, Bulgaria and Canada, Malone Group works with leading brands internationally to manage and deliver high value, business critical projects. This arrangement was announced alongside Minister Robert Troy T.D., Minister of State with responsibility for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation during an Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland trade mission to Toronto.

Highlights

Pond and Malone Group have agreed to collaborate on a non-exclusive basis in pursuing projects internationally.

Malone Group will promote and recommend Pond to potential ESG clients on a non-exclusive basis.

Malone Group provides Pond access to process and safety engineering expertise as well as a wealth of experience in delivering projects in operational and regulated environments.

Malone Group will enable Pond to continue to aggressively commercialize its algae-based growth platform across a myriad of sectors globally.

Pond will promote and recommend Malone Group on a non-exclusive basis on future projects.

A pioneering global partnership between Malone Group and Pond will provide Pond the added infrastructure to support the scaling up process through its ongoing commercialization efforts.

Commentary

Malone Group CEO, Stephen Malone, said: "Pond's proprietary technology can play an important part in making a myriad of industries more sustainable. We must reduce the amount of carbon entering the atmosphere if we are to leave behind a planet that future generations can inhabit. Malone Group embraces this collaboration as we believe strongly that combining our engineering and project management capabilities with Pond's carbon capture technology we can make a positive difference globally."

President & CEO at Pond, Grant Smith, said: "This collaboration with Malone comes at an extremely important time for Pond on the heels of the most significant milestones achieved to date with respect to the validation of our robust technology from multi-billion-dollar international organizations. The vertically integrated model we utilize to enable industries to monetize their waste emissions, reduce their carbon footprint and create sustainable products, is garnering much interest globally and Malone Group will greatly assist us in our commercialization efforts."

About Malone Group

Established in 1999, Malone Group works with leading international brands to design, manage and deliver high value, business critical projects. Utilizing technical, safety and operational expertise Malone Group derives value for businesses and their protects operations by ensuring projects are delivered safely and efficiently. From locations in Europe and North America Malone Group has the capabilities to provide project lifecycle support for capital investments and operational initiatives.

About Pond Technologies

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond is a technology leader in controlled environment cultivation of micro-algae. In over ten years of R&D, Pond has developed a robust disruptive technology platform based on artificial intelligence, proprietary LED-lights and patented CO2-management. The use of concentrated CO2 from industrial waste streams enables Pond to boost productivity of micro-algae well beyond the capacity of outdoor algae growers and allows industrial emitters to abate and ultimately recycle CO2.

Pond is currently selling micro-algae derived antioxidant astaxanthin under its Regenurex brand. As micro-algae are becoming increasingly important in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, nutraceuticals, human nutrition, aqua farming, bioplastics and biofuels, Pond has begun to license its technology to third parties for ongoing license fees and royalties. Pond recently added a Biotech division focused on the growth of unique strains of micro-algae to be used as a reproductive medium for the expression of human anti-bodies and proteins.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the collaboration arrangement between Pond and Malone. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Pond, including, among others, assumptions regarding the promotion and recommendation of Pond and Malone Group and the securing of future carbon abatement projects. Although Pond believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed thereon and Pond can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed, including the risks set forth in Pond's management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for its year ended December 30, 2020 and for the period ended June 30, 2021, available on Pond's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Pond does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Grant Smith, Chief Executive Officer, at g.smith@pondtech.com, 416-287-3835 ext. 201; or Cole Stevens at c.stevens@pondtech.com.

SOURCE: Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/670244/Pond-Technologies-Collaborates-with-Malone-Group-on-International-Project-Development