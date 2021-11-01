nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced three members of its board of directors Jerry W. Burris, Herbert K. Parker and Jacqueline M. Wright were named among the 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors by Savoy magazine. This directory is a prestigious listing of executives, influencers and achievers active on the boards of the world's leading corporations and organizations. The list is available on the Savoy magazine website.

"We are grateful for the leadership and expertise that Jerry, Herbert and Jacky provide to nVent, and we are proud to celebrate their achievements," said nVent Chief Executive Officer Beth Wozniak. "At nVent, our focus on inclusion and diversity is woven throughout our organization, and starts with our board. Our culture is one where every employee can thrive and contribute to our success. Congratulations, Jerry Burris, Herbert Parker and Jacky Wright. We look forward to continued growth under your leadership."

Jerry W. Burris

Jerry W. Burris is president and chief executive officer of Midwest Can Company, a manufacturer of portable fuel cans and specialty containers. Previously, Burris served as president and chief executive officer of Associated Materials Group, Inc., and prior to that was a senior executive with Barnes Group, including serving as president of precision components. Burris also held a number of senior management positions at General Electric. He is the chair of nVent's compensation and human capital committee, and is also a member of its governance and social responsibility committee.

Herbert K. Parker

Herbert K. Parker most recently served as executive vice president of operational excellence for Harman International Industries, Inc., a worldwide developer, manufacturer and marketer of audio products, lighting solutions and electronic systems. Parker was also previously the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Harman Industries, Inc. and before that served in various financial positions with ABB Ltd. (known as ABB Group), a global power and technology company, including as chief financial officer of the Americas region. He is a member of the nVent audit and finance committee.

Jacqueline M. Wright

Jacqueline M. Wright is currently chief digital officer of Microsoft US, a role she has served in since 2019 following a two-year assignment with the Government of the United Kingdom, where she served as chief digital and information officer of HM Revenue Customs. In her prior role at Microsoft, she was corporate vice president, core platform engineering, where she led the digital transformation and deployment of customer experiences across multiple technology platforms. Before joining Microsoft, Wright held technology leadership roles across a variety of industries and businesses, including BP and General Electric. She is a member of the nVent compensation and human capital committee and the nVent governance and social responsibility committee.

Savoy magazine is a quarterly, national publication covering the power, substance and style of African American lifestyle. From business to news, sports to entertainment, design to technology, Savoy is a cultural catalyst that highlights timely topics and drives positive dialogue on and about Black culture.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates. Savoy is a registered trademark of L.P. Green Partners, Inc.

