01.11.2021 | 13:29
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Termination of Cash Fixed Income membership on SBAB Bank AB

Nasdaq has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the Cash Fixed Income
 membership of SBAB Bank AB. The membership will expire as of October 29, 2021. 
SBAB Bank AB has traded with member ID ST SBAA in the Genium INET Trading    
 System.                                    
Member:            SBAB Bank AB                   
Genium INET ID:      ST SBAA                        
Last day of trading:   October 29, 2021                   
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Angelica 
 Nordberg by mail angelica.nordberg@nasdaq.com or on telephone +46 8 405 6633.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1023929
