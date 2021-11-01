NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Termination of Cash Fixed Income membership on SBAB Bank AB

Nasdaq has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the Cash Fixed Income membership of SBAB Bank AB. The membership will expire as of October 29, 2021. SBAB Bank AB has traded with member ID ST SBAA in the Genium INET Trading System. Member: SBAB Bank AB Genium INET ID: ST SBAA Last day of trading: October 29, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Angelica Nordberg by mail angelica.nordberg@nasdaq.com or on telephone +46 8 405 6633. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1023929