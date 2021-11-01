American Power Group Corporation: President Biden Receives Letter From American Power Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Urging The Acceleration Of Efforts To Develop Renewable Natural Gas

ALGONA, IA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / American Power Group Corporation ("APG") (OTC PINK:APGI) announced today that Matthew Van Steenwyk, Chairman and Charles Coppa, Chief Executive Officer sent a letter to President Biden urging the Biden Administration to make use of renewable natural gas (RNG) for heavy-duty truck fleets in its efforts to combat the climate crisis. The full text of which is below:

The Honorable Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

President of the United States

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Washington, D.C. 20500

Dear President Biden,

I'm writing today in full support of the recent open letter to you from Opal Fuels, LLC which addressed the need to accelerate our efforts to develop domestic Renewable Natural Gas ("RNG"). It's a game changer for the climate and using natural gas engines, or dual fuel technology with the RNG, potentially can drop One Billion Tons or More of carbon dioxide annually from the US climate change commitment. Further-more, it would come from one of the 'most difficult' to address carbon abatement categories, on road, heavy-duty Class 8 trucks.

We know we can do this. American Power Group has developed and been selling our dual fuel technology for the past ten years with millions of hours and miles of both on road and off-road applications so this isn't "unproven" technology. We have over 500 EPA engine family approvals in addition to CARB executive orders with a Technology Readiness Level of 9 so we can have an immediate and significant impact today! Our non-invasive, low cost retro-fit solution allows almost any high-horsepower diesel engine to displace up to 55% of its diesel consumption with cleaner burning natural gas and when using low-carbon and negative-carbon RNG sources can enable the Class 8 trucking industry to convert existing Class 8 diesel trucks to "green" low-carbon or negative-carbon rated fleets. Other criteria emissions dramatically decrease as well.

In a recent third party validation of one implementation of our technology for Class 8 Heavy haul transportation applications (18 wheelers) by one of California's own certified pathway auditors, EcoEngineers, validated our position of using dairy RNG at a 55% substitution rate in a nominal trucker duty cycle of 125,000 miles per year and 6.5 miles per gallon. The results were astounding as "…each truck using a dual fuel system using

RNG from dairy manure will avoid between 500 to 610 metric tons of CO2 per year." Across the fleet of 2 million (plus) Class 8 trucks currently running the supply chain of the US, that's a minimum of One Billion Tons that you can claim for the US in carbon emissions reduction for a $10,000 modification to the engine air intake! It's ready right now, goes on existing fleets and diesel engines, doesn't change the operations or capability of the truck and is just waiting for the negative carbon intensity RNG fuel that would come from the agricultural and organic waste products community.

We can expand the negative carbon impact, too. Our dual fuel systems are currently being used on diesel engines operating in the oil and gas drilling market where the operators like to use lower cost natural gas instead of running expensive diesel. Imagine a driller operating their diesel engines with dairy RNG to achieve a negative CI score that helps offset the emissions that occur when the fossil fuel they produce from fracking has to be offset! We can transform other prime power markets including emergency, localized and micro grid power and even the developing market for grid edge power that the electric transmission community is sweating over, but needs to provide in order to recharge our personal and small commercial electric vehicles. Diesel engines running green, providing negative carbon intensity electrons on demand from RNG. You can't do that with the US electric grid right now!

Mr. President, there is an opportunity before us to drive the scale of US and worldwide RNG production from animal waste and other organics by increasing demand, utilizing technology like ours. We appreciate RNG is only a part of the overall solution, but it can have a significant positive impact across a wide constituency base, from agricultural communities that benefit from RNG production, to those communities that often suffer the brunt of our climate and emissions policies, to transforming a community of hard working truckers who are the backbone of this country's supply chain. They all become leaders and/or benefactors in climate change and emissions reductions.

We hope with your leadership and support, our Senators and Congressional Representatives working on the contemplated infrastructure bill will support the rapid deployment of the digester and RNG conditioner technology currently operating to accelerate the availability and demand for this "drop-in" fuel.

Cleaner air, lower, and even negative carbon emissions, impact in many facets of our lives. It's right now. It's One Billion Tons.

Matthew D. Van Steenwyk Charles E. Coppa

Chairman, American Power Group Chief Executive Officer, American Power Group

About American Power Group Corporation

American Power Group's subsidiary, American Power Group Inc. provides cost effective dual fuel engine solutions to help accelerate an alternative fuel low-carbon future. Our patented Turbocharged Natural Gas® Dual Fuel Conversion Technology is a unique non-invasive hardware and software solution that can enable existing high-horsepower vehicular and stationary diesel engines to safely displace a significant percentage of diesel with various forms of clean burning natural gas including low-carbon and negative-carbon renewable natural gas (RNG), captured flare-stack methane gas, conditioned well-head gas, bio-methane gas, compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid natural gas (LNG). APG's dual fuel solution provides users with a proven technology to meet their Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance ("ESG") objectives by lowering criteria pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions. See additional information at: www.americanpowergroupinc.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Opinions

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements and opinions. These forward-looking statements and opinions are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein, and cause actual results, events and performance to differ materially from such forward-looking statements and opinions. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, the fact that, our dual fuel conversion business has lost money in a majority of the prior fiscal years and the risk that we may require additional financing to grow our business, the fact that we rely on third parties to manufacture, distribute and install our products, we may encounter difficulties or delays in developing or introducing new products and keeping them on the market, we may encounter lack of product demand and market acceptance for current and future products, we may encounter adverse events or economic conditions, we operate in a competitive market and may experience pricing and other competitive pressures, we are dependent on governmental regulations with respect to emissions, including whether EPA approval will be obtained for future products and additional applications, the risk that we may not be able to protect our intellectual property rights, factors affecting the Company's future income and resulting ability to utilize its NOLs, the fact that our stock is thinly traded and our stock price may be volatile, and the fact the exercise of stock options and warrants will cause dilution to our shareholders. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and opinions, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements and opinions that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations Contact:

Chuck Coppa, CEO/CFO

American Power Group Corporation

781-224-2411

ccoppa@apgdualfuel.com

SOURCE: American Power Group Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/670503/President-Biden-Receives-Letter-From-American-Power-Groups-Chairman-and-Chief-Executive-Officer-Urging-The-Acceleration-Of-Efforts-To-Develop-Renewable-Natural-Gas