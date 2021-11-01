PayPal Holdings, Inc.: PayPal is Giving Customers A Chance to Win £10,000 Every Week This Christmas

Shoppers using PayPal in the UK have a chance to win £10,000 per week by checking out or donating through PayPal this Christmas¹.

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal announced that it is giving customers the chance to win £10,000 each week, as well as thousands of other prizes, by shopping or donating with PayPal this Christmas². Starting today and running through December 19, 2021, existing customers in the UK have a chance to win PayPal rewards or cash prizes each time they check out with PayPal or donate to support causes with PayPal. Winners will be drawn every week in the lead-up to Christmas.

"We know that every little bit helps. In the leadup to Christmas, we're excited to give back to our loyal customers as they navigate their shopping, helping with gift purchases and donations to support causes they care about," said Bob Rupczynski, VP of Consumer Marketing, PayPal. "This year's holiday shopping season is set to be one of the biggest yet, and PayPal is here to ensure that our customers can check out safely and securely, with the added benefit of the chance to win rewards or cash prizes to bring joy to their holiday shopping."

How You Could Win Cash and Other Prizes from PayPal this Holiday Season:

Starting today, customers in the UK shopping with PayPal, and spending more than £10 on purchases or donations, can click on www.paypal.com/uk/giveaway and follow the instructions to opt-in to enter the weekly draw for the chance to win prizes ranging from £25 to £250 to spend on future purchases or donations using PayPal at millions of merchants or charitable causes. The PayPal rewards of up to £250 will expire on December 31, 2021.

Additionally, each week PayPal will be awarding a major cash prize of £10,000 to a select number of PayPal shoppers in the UK. The cash prize of £10,000 will not expire3. More information can be found here.

Holiday Shopping Tips from PayPal

In addition to the chance to win every time customers spend or donate £10 or more with PayPal this holiday season, there are a number of other ways to shop smart with PayPal this year:

Give at Checkout: Want to give back while shopping this holiday season? PayPal's Give at Checkout feature allows customers to give micro-donations of just $1 when they check out with PayPal, an easy way to give back to causes.

Pay in 3 gives customers the choice to split purchases into three equal amounts. Those wishing to buy festive gifts or simply replace worn-out winter jackets, can now spread the cost into smaller payments. For more information, visit www.paypal.com/uk/payin3. Shop safely and securely: Customers should do all they can to protect themselves against scams, phishing, and other security issues while shopping online. The PayPal wallet securely stores credit card, debit card, and bank account information in one place so customers can safely pay at millions of retailers around the world without sharing full financial information. Customers can find tips on protecting themselves while holiday shopping here.

More information on all the ways to check out with PayPal, as well as how you could win weekly prizes, can be found here www.paypal.com/uk/giveaway.

1 All winners must have a valid PayPal UK account to participate and to receive, access, and use the prize. See Terms and Conditions at www.paypal.com/uk/giveaway, including for free way to enter.

2 PayPal customers need to opt-in on https://www.paypal.com/uk/webapps/mpp/holiday-giveaway

3 Only existing customers who have a valid PayPal UK account by November 1, 2021, will be eligible to enter the weekly drawing and terms apply.

