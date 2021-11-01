NFT Collection Launchpad Niftybase Prepares for Mid-November Release with Three Upcoming Drops

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Niftybase is an NFT collection launchpad, simplifying the experience for a creator, brand, or project to bring an NFT collection to market.

Niftybase Unveils Support for NFT Collection Drops

Niftybase has full support for NFT collection drops on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform is built atop a unique NFT collection generator, which can create one-of-one collection artwork sets based on attributes and desired rarities. Niftybase is kicking off its launch with three scheduled drops coming to the Niftybase platform, soon to be revealed.

To start an NFT collection drop, an artist or creator must submit a folder of attributes and variations amongst each attribute.The final collection will be uploaded to IPFS and ready for use in an ERC721 (NFT) smart contract.

An NFT collection creator will need to provide general information about the drop, including the title, story, creator profiles, activation goals, FAQ, and social links. This information will populate into a special drop page for the project.

When the sale has a finalized date and mint price, the smart contracts will be deployed. The NFT collection creator will set the royalties on both primary and secondary sales. At this point, NFT creators can launch their collection.

Artists: Creating a Collection

The Niftybase platform streamlines the collection launch process for creators in two ways:

Creators can reach out to an admin directly on Discord and include a description about the project, background, and goals.

and include a description about the project, background, and goals. Creators can also submit project concepts on the collection form , where a private message will be established to continue the conversation.

Collectors: Be First to the Drops

Niftybase is kicking off its launch with three scheduled drops coming to the Niftybase platform, soon to be revealed. These NFT collections feature work from culturally renowned artists, with interactive and unique creations.

The platform will be hosting several giveaways for these upcoming drops - submit your email here .

Join the Niftybase Community

Niftybase is an open community of designers, builders, artists, and coordinators, who seek to build an open network between creators. Hop in the discord to kick off your next project, or simply to say gm to your fellow creators.

