Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2021) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (the "Company" or "iMining") is pleased to announce that the Cease Trade Order imposed by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") on October 5, 2021 has been revoked and trading of IMIN common shares will resume on the TSX Venture Exchange on Monday, November 1, 2021.

The Cease Trade Order issued by the BCSC was lifted after the Company filed its annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended May 31, 2021 (collectively, the "Annual Filings").

As reported in previous news releases, the cause of the delay in Annual Filings was not material to the Company or its operations and was primarily due to the treatment of the acquisition of CanETH Staking Services Inc. (see news release dated March 22, 2021).

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining Technologies Inc. is a growth oriented, TSXV listed company, focused on linking traditional capital markets with blockchain investment opportunities. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company provides retail and institutional investors a safe and secure way to stake, mine and exchange digital assets using proprietary and secure solutions. We are driven by our core values to operate with transparency, efficiency, and sustainability as we work toward building long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance, and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions, and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of activities, future cryptocurrency prices, operating risks, and other risks in the cryptocurrency industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101355