Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke and CFPB Fair Lending Director Patrice Ficklin to present keynote addresses exploring major fair lending issues

Wolters Kluwer's Compliance Solutions business will host its 25th annual CRA Fair Lending Colloquium as a virtual event again this year, offering two half-day sessions November 16-17. Kristen Clarke, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, will present the keynote address at 12:15 pm ET Tuesday, November 16. Patrice Ficklin, Fair Lending Director for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), will be the honorary keynote speaker at 12:15 pm ET Wednesday, November 17.

This year's Colloquium features some of the top U.S. regulators and other leading regulatory compliance experts focusing on fair lending and Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) compliance issues-as well as other related and trending regulatory developments-in a series of panel discussions and presentations. Each of the Colloquium half-day events will run from noon to 5:30 pm ET.

Kristen Clarke leads the Justice Department's broad federal civil rights enforcement efforts and works to uphold the civil and constitutional rights of all who live in America. A lifelong civil rights lawyer who has spent her entire career in public service, Clarke will elaborate on the Civil Rights Division's commitment to enforcing the nation's fair lending laws, including through its newly launched Combatting Redlining Initiative.

Patrice Alexander Ficklin is the founding director of the Office of Fair Lending Equal Opportunity at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Her office leads and directs the Bureau's efforts to ensure fair, equitable, and nondiscriminatory access to credit for consumers and small businesses. During this session, Ficklin will share her thoughts on the future of fair lending at the Bureau and will highlight current and emerging issues in fair lending.

Joining these keynote presenters as featured speakers at this year's Colloquium are Eric Belsky, the Federal Reserve Board; Mark Pearce, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation; Frank Vespa-Papaleo, CFPB; and Grovetta Gardineer, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Along with these presenters, a number of other federal regulators, attorneys, bank CRA and fair lending compliance officers, community and civil rights group leaders, and other industry experts will speak at this year's Colloquium.

"Year after year, the Colloquium provides bankers a tremendous forum for hearing directly from regulators and industry leaders about the most pressing implications around regulatory compliance issues in fair lending and CRA for their institutions," said Timothy R. Burniston, Senior Advisor, Regulatory Strategy at Wolters Kluwer. "Given the increasing scope and complexity of regulatory change-including significant changes under discussion for the CRA regulations and examination framework-attendees will come away better informed and prepared to manage these complex issues."

Since its inception in 1996, the Colloquium has grown to become a prominent forum for bank and credit union compliance officers, state and federal banking regulators, risk managers, consultants, service providers and other industry players seeking deep insights on fair lending and CRA issues as they navigate increasingly complex regulatory and risk management challenges facing financial institutions today.

"For 25 years, the Colloquium has brought together an impressive range of expertise and depth on a variety of regulatory compliance issues facing U.S. banks and credit unions," noted Steve Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. "For a second consecutive year, we are offering attendees a virtual experience due to pandemic challenges, enabling new members of our community to participate in this critical industry forum. We are honored to have these top regulatory compliance experts contribute their insights at the Colloquium and look forward to spirited discussions around these critical topics."

Sponsors of the 2021 Colloquium include the American Bankers Association and Independent Community Bankers of America. For more information, please visit Wolters Kluwer's CRA Fair Lending Colloquium website.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks and credit unions, insurers and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business. Compliance Solutions' CRA Wiz and Fair Lending Wiz helps financial institutions manage cost and risks while managing their CRA and fair lending compliance obligations.

Wolters Kluwer's GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions' eOriginal suite of purpose-built, digital lending solutions, for example, helps lenders digitize their transactions and features electronic signatures, collateral authentication and an electronic vault. Compliance Solutions' iLien Motor Vehicle provides for the processing and management of motor vehicle titles and liens, helping solve the most unique and complicated challenges in title perfection. Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk Regulatory Reporting (FRR), meanwhile, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. The division's legal solutions businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,200 people worldwide.

