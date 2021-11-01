Butkus Foundation: Butkus Award 37th Season College and High School Semifinalists Announced

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Semifinalists for the 37th annual Butkus Award® honoring the nation's best linebackers at the collegiate and high school levels were revealed today by the Butkus Foundation. The list includes 16 collegiate and 16 high school linebackers.

Collegiate Semifinalists (by College, returners noted *)

Christian Harris, Alabama*

Darien Butler, Arizona State

Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati

Nate Landman, Colorado*

Nakobe Dean, Georgia*

Jack Campbell, Iowa

Damone Clark, LSU

Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma

Malcolm Rodriquez, Oklahoma State

Noah Sewell, Oregon

Brandon Smith, Penn State

Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers*

DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

Devin Lloyd, Utah*

Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

Chad Muma, Wyoming

High School Semifinalists (by State and School)

Robert Woodyard, Lillie B. Williamson, Mobile, Ala.

Niuafe Tuihalamaka, Bishop Alemany, Mission Hills, Calif.

Jimmy Rolder, Marist, Chicago, Ill.

Dasan McCullough, Bloomington South, Bloomington, Ind.

Nolan Ziegler, Catholic Central, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Joshua Burnham, Traverse City Central, Traverse City, Mich.

Stone Blanton, Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Madison, Miss.

Jalon Walker, Salisbury, Salisbury, N.C.

Devon Jackson, Harry A. Burke, Omaha, Neb.

C.J. Hicks, Archbishop Alter, Dayton, Ohio

Gabe Powers, Marysville, Marysville, Ohio

Jaylen Sneed, Hilton Head, Hilton Head, S.C.

Harold Perkins, Cypress Park, Cypress, Texas

Kobie McKinzie, Lubbock Cooper, Lubbock, Texas

Lander Barton, Brighton, Cottonwood Heights, Utah

Shawn Murphy, Unity Reed, Manassas, Va.

Selection is handled by a panel of 51 coaches, recruiters, scouts and journalists who vote separately and confidentially using a 3-2-1 process, with a write-in option offered. Selectors and selection criteria are posted at www.thebutkusaward.com.

Finalists in both divisions are expected to be announced November 22, and winners on or before December 7. The pro winner will be announced in early 2022.

The Butkus Award is partnering with Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, Rancho Mirage, Calif. to celebrate Butkus Award winners. The event is scheduled Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Contact the Butkus Foundation for ticket and sponsorship information.

The 2020 Butkus Award winners:

Collegiate: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (now Cleveland Browns)

High School: Prince Kollie, David Crockett, Jonesborough, Tenn. (now Notre Dame)

Professional: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Butkus Award® is presented by the Butkus Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization which advances health and wellness through special initiatives. This includes the I Play Clean® program encouraging athletes to play using their natural ability, and the Butkus Takes Heart program encouraging preventive heart screening among adults.

The Butkus Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) which encompasses college football's most prestigious awards. NCFAA's 25 awards have honored more than 800 recipients since 1935.

