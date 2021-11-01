- (PLX AI) - Recommendation remains hold.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|145,55
|145,95
|15:16
|145,75
|145,80
|15:16
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:40
|Carlsberg Price Target Raised to DKK 1,200 from DKK 1,120 at Kepler Cheuvreux
|(PLX AI) - Recommendation remains hold.
► Artikel lesen
|Fr
|Carlsberg CEO Calls On Policymakers To Step Up Climate Action
|Fr
|Carlsberg And Zabka Collaborate On Eco-Friendly Packaging
|Do
|Carlsberg Q3 Revenue Up 14.4%; Lift FY Organic Operating Profit Growth View
|COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish brewer Carlsberg (CABGY.PK) reported that its third-quarter revenue grew by 14.4% to 19.7 billion Danish kroner, with acquisitions contributing 6.3% and currencies...
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|Carlsberg Guidance Lift Hasn't Caught Up With Consensus, BofA Says
|(PLX AI) - Carlsberg's guidance lift for organic operating profit growth of 10-12% for 2021 wasn't enough to catch up with consensus, which is already at 12%, analysts at Bank of America said.• Carlsberg...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|CARLSBERG A/S B
|145,85
|+2,14 %