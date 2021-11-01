Virši IPO webinar recording and presentation

On October 26, 2021 Virši (AS "Virši-A") organized a well attended webinar for investors. During the event, the Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer Janis Viba and Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer Vita Cirjevska informed about the Virši initial public offering of shares (IPO), recent events in the Company, as well as answered participants' questions. The recording of the webinar is available online: https://youtu.be/LhUyZXBuTSM The presentation, demonstrated during the webinar, is available in the attachment. Virši thanks all participants for joining and encourages to follow the Company's announcements! Subscription for the shares of Virši initial public offering takes place from 25 October to 5 November. In total, the company is entitled to make a public offering of shares with up to 1,509,121 shares. The total number of shares can be increased by another 226,368 additional shares in the case of high demand, thus the total number of offered shares may reach up to 1,735,489 shares. The price share is 4.49 euros. The minimum subscription amount is one share. As a result of the IPO, Virši plans to attract new capital of up to 6.9 million euros, directing most of the funding to improving the supply and infrastructure of alternative fuels, promoting the availability of compressed natural gas (CNG), biomethane and LNG (liquefied natural gas) and the availability of electric car charging points in Latvia. It is also planned to pay significant attention to increasing the sustainability and efficiency of the Group's operations by developing suitable IT solutions and installing solar panels. Find out more about the Virši IPO in the FCMC registered prospectus virsi.lv/for-investors. The information contained in this announcement does not constitute investment advice nor a proposal. The information in this announcement contains generic forward-looking statements and the intention of AS "Virši-A" to undertake an Initial Public Offering (IPO). Any investment decision shall be made subject to the prospectus approved by the Financial and Capital Market Commission of Latvia. About Virši: AS Virši-A is the largest and fastest growing Latvian fuel trader, with 26 years of experience in the Latvian fuel trade sector. Today, the AS Virši-A network has more than 63 service stations, of which 61 are full-service, and employs more than 627 people in all regions of Latvia. Additional information: Undine Priekule Virši communication specialist Phone: +371 26 141 219 E-mail: undine.priekule@virsi.lv www.virsi.lv Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1023940