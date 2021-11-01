Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
01.11.2021 | 14:41
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Virši IPO webinar recording and presentation

On October 26, 2021 Virši (AS "Virši-A") organized a well attended webinar for
investors. During the event, the Chairman of the Management Board and Chief
Executive Officer Janis Viba and Member of the Management Board and Chief
Financial Officer Vita Cirjevska informed about the Virši initial public
offering of shares (IPO), recent events in the Company, as well as answered
participants' questions. 

The recording of the webinar is available online: https://youtu.be/LhUyZXBuTSM

The presentation, demonstrated during the webinar, is available in the
attachment. 

Virši thanks all participants for joining and encourages to follow the
Company's announcements! 

Subscription for the shares of Virši initial public offering takes place from
25 October to 5 November. In total, the company is entitled to make a public
offering of shares with up to 1,509,121 shares. The total number of shares can
be increased by another 226,368 additional shares in the case of high demand,
thus the total number of offered shares may reach up to 1,735,489 shares. The
price share is 4.49 euros. The minimum subscription amount is one share. 

As a result of the IPO, Virši plans to attract new capital of up to 6.9 million
euros, directing most of the funding to improving the supply and infrastructure
of alternative fuels, promoting the availability of compressed natural gas
(CNG), biomethane and LNG (liquefied natural gas) and the availability of
electric car charging points in Latvia. It is also planned to pay significant
attention to increasing the sustainability and efficiency of the Group's
operations by developing suitable IT solutions and installing solar panels. 

Find out more about the Virši IPO in the FCMC registered prospectus
virsi.lv/for-investors. 

The information contained in this announcement does not constitute investment
advice nor a proposal. The information in this announcement contains generic
forward-looking statements and the intention of AS "Virši-A" to undertake an
Initial Public Offering (IPO). Any investment decision shall be made subject to
the prospectus approved by the Financial and Capital Market Commission of
Latvia. 

About Virši:

AS Virši-A is the largest and fastest growing Latvian fuel trader, with 26
years of experience in the Latvian fuel trade sector. Today, the AS Virši-A
network has more than 63 service stations, of which 61 are full-service, and
employs more than 627 people in all regions of Latvia. 

Additional information:

Undine Priekule
Virši communication specialist
Phone: +371 26 141 219
E-mail: undine.priekule@virsi.lv
www.virsi.lv

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1023940
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
