AVer, the award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration solutions, announces the launch of the VC520 Pro2 enterprise-grade video conference camera and speakerphone which transforms a meeting space into an effective collaboration haven.

The VC520 Pro2 is an expert-level conferencing system. Equipped with an 24x total zoom, advanced AVer SmartFrame, IP video streaming, single USB installation, and an extended speakerphone solution, it delivers an extraordinary video conferencing experience.

The VC520 Pro2 brings a fluid audio communication experience to any meeting space. Participants can effectively capture audio throughout the entire room with the full-duplex microphone array and echo cancellation on the VC520 Pro2. No more crowding around one speakerphone; you can daisy-chain additional units to pick up voices and deliver crystal-clear sound within a 30ft diameter. The speakerphone offers touch controls that allow for easy muting and volume control for a next-generation audio experience.

Installing the VC520 Pro2 is straightforward. All is needed is one USB cable. This direct connection saves time and keeps a meeting table tidy and organized.

The VC520 Pro2 presents in extreme clarity and can demonstrate small details with an 24x total zoom. It maximizes team collaboration with smooth video imaging at up to 1080p, 60fps quality.

AVer has developed an advanced SmartFrame function. Equipped with this upgraded auto-framing feature, the VC520 Pro2 can detect and frame meeting participants even when they wear masks or present facial profiles from up to 7 meters away. The VC520 Pro2 can greatly improve conferencing efficiency. The Sony sensor embedded in the VC520 Pro2 enables True WDR up to 120dB and effortlessly controls the light values of pixels and displays constant clarity on the screen.

Rene Buhay, SVP of Sales and Marketing at AVer Europe comments "We are very proud of the technological advances made with our sophisticated VC520 Pro2 camera. The health and safety of our clients and the communities they serve is a priority at AVer. We have integrated new premium features including SmartFrame body detection to combat the spread of infection and create a safer workspace through the conference solutions we provide."

