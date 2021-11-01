Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2021) - Coho Collective Kitchens Inc. ("Coho Collective" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian ghost kitchen operator, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Phantom Kitchen Inc. ("Phantom Kitchen").

"Coho Collective is at the forefront of the rapidly growing ghost kitchen market, which aims to solve the many problems faced by small and medium food and beverage companies," stated Andrew Barnes, CEO of Coho Collective. "We look forward to working with Phantom Kitchen to accelerate the Company's expansion into future markets while continuing to change the face of the restaurant industry."

Francesco Aquilini, Managing Director of Aquilini Group, said, "I am excited to personally invest in Coho Collective. Our like-minded vision of supercharging local business to benefit Canadian entrepreneurs in the hospitality industry is what we're mutually passionate about achieving"

Phantom Kitchen is party to a binding term sheet with Toptable Group. Pursuant to the binding term sheet, if during the initial three-year term of the agreement any of the Toptable Group restaurants or other businesses within the Group require the services of a ghost kitchen, then Toptable Group shall first attempt to contract a ghost kitchen owned or operated by Phantom Kitchen, subject to availability.

Additionally, Coho Collective is pleased to announce that Justin Morel, COO of Toptable Group, and Alex Macdonald, the CFO of NASDAQ listed Enthusiast Gaming, will both be joining the Board of Directors to help guide the growth of the company.

Coho Collective Kitchens is a recognized industry leader and next-generation ghost kitchen innovator bringing turnkey solutions to the world, which according to Research and Markets is expected to reach USD $139.37 billion by 2028, due in part to the exploding popularity of food delivery platforms.

